Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $477.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $62,118.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,157.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.