Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Benchmark raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th.

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 13,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $307,756.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,172 shares of company stock worth $875,757 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 187,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,077,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122,068 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 141,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,019. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $716.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

