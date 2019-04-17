Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.30-1.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.30 to $1.50 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $33,552.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,657.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $30,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,034,732 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,936. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

