AXA (CS) PT Set at €24.00 by Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.21 ($30.47).

AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

