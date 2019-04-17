Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,673,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVP. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Avon Products by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avon Products by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avon Products by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,003,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avon Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,240,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,776 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Avon Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE AVP opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

