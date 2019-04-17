AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,740 ($35.80) to GBX 3,370 ($44.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target (down previously from GBX 2,970 ($38.81)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on the stock.

AVV traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,244 ($42.39). 87,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,946 ($25.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,408 ($44.53).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

