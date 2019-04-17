Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,844,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,483,000 after buying an additional 477,773 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,547,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $124.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/autus-asset-management-llc-lowers-position-in-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.