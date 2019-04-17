Autus Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,610,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,923,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,226,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,337,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,991,000 after acquiring an additional 654,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,298,000 after acquiring an additional 497,718 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,045,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,638,000 after acquiring an additional 420,034 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $157.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.4289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

