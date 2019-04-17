Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $69.48 and a one year high of $88.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1464 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

