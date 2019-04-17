Autonio Price Tops $0.0107 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Exrates. Autonio has a market cap of $898,884.00 and approximately $128,963.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00373332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.01062268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00210680 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006519 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,678,324 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.