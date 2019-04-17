Auroracoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and ISX. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $746,420.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028597 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004219 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013122 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00142773 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000136 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000372 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000097 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,582,030 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and ISX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.