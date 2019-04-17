Aurora DAO Price Hits $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (AURA)

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Aurora DAO has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Aurora DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. Aurora DAO has a market cap of $5.91 million and $6,837.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $614.25 or 0.11775658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001039 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Aurora DAO Profile

Aurora DAO (CRYPTO:AURA) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,037,902 tokens. The official message board for Aurora DAO is medium.com/aurora-dao . Aurora DAO’s official website is auroradao.com . Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aurora DAO Token Trading

Aurora DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

