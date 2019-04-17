Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Trading Down 6%

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) shares were down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $38.53. Approximately 572,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 510,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOLD shares. BidaskClub raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,600. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/audentes-therapeutics-bold-trading-down-6.html.

About Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.