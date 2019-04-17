AT&T Inc. (T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE T traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,124,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 287,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 71,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 515,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 115,148 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 92,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

