Atonomi (ATMI) Market Capitalization Hits $331,159.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Atonomi has a total market cap of $331,159.00 and $11,193.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.07 or 0.11839636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00043651 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001029 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025491 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

ATMI is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,844,250 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

