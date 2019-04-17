Atlassian (TEAM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $329-331 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.58 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.82-0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,588.43, a PEG ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 1.85. Atlassian has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $117.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.28 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

