Shares of ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,297,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 423% from the previous session’s volume of 1,777,729 shares.The stock last traded at $3.25 and had previously closed at $2.50.

Get ATA alerts:

ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. ATA had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 52,906.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATA stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) by 973.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of ATA worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/ata-atai-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.