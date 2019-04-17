At Home Group Inc (HOME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. At Home Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.72 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital began coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 56.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.