Astronics Co. (ATRO) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after buying an additional 425,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Astronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 264,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Astronics by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 228,363 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Astronics by 148.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 357,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 213,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 118,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $202.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATRO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

