Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $267.81 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 410.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642,441 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $267,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,196,642,000 after purchasing an additional 799,081 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,389,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,530,962,000 after purchasing an additional 242,474 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 13.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,494,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,941 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,176,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,673,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $19,293,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $7,971,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,430,685 shares of company stock worth $248,586,373. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-has-267-81-million-stake-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.