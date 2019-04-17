Asian Stocks advance on US-China trade Expects

Asian markets were mostly higher Monday on indications that the U.S. and China were closing in on a trade deal after weeks of negotiations.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.6% to 3,207.87, after obtaining near 2 percent in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.4percent to 22,169.11.

Get alerts:

The Kospi at South Korea additional 0.4% to 2,242.88 along with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng picked up 0.3percent to 29,986.22. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was apartment at 6,251.40. Stocks rose in Taiwan and Indonesia but fell in the Philippines.

On Saturday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told colleagues the U.S. and China were moving closer to an agreement on commerce.

Talking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, Mnuchin reported the U.S. and China had held telephone discussions last week and he wasn’t sure if greater face-to-face meetings could be required. He did not provide a time for when negotiations may be wrapped up.

Mnuchin added the proposed agreement will permit both countries to establish enforcement offices to make sure the arrangement is followed and has seven phases. This fueled hopes that a broad battle between the world’s two largest savings will be set to rest.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang explained Thursday the talks had been”moving forward” and”new significant progress” was made.

“U.S. and China have been actively keeping alive hopes that a trade deal is within reach. This coupled together with better-than-expected China information in March led the Shanghai Composite Index to its highest level since March 2018,” DBS Group Research strategists Philip Wee and Joanne Goh said in a comment.

Last week, China reported that its exports in March climbed 14.2percent in the year before. This is a turnaround by a 20.8percent regeneration in February, signaling stronger global demand. Sales to the American market accelerated despite the tariffs of up to 25 percent of President Donald Trump about $250 billion of Chinese goods.

On Wall Street, the 500 index was led by powerful profits by banks on Friday to its third consecutive weekly gain. It finished 0.7% greater at 2,907.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 1 percent to 26,412.30 along with the Nasdaq composite innovative 0.5 percent, to 7,984.16. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks grew up 0.4percent at 1,584.80.

The contract gained 31 cents to close at $63.89 on Friday. Brent crude, employed to price international monies, lost 14 cents to $71.41 per barrel in London. It included 72 cents in the previous session for $71.55.

CURRENCIES: The dollar dropped to 111.95 yen from 112.01 yen late Friday.