Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Position Boosted by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises about 2.5% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,596,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,596,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,386,000 after acquiring an additional 305,076 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after buying an additional 1,389,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $261,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,102. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 184.56% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

