Arianne Phosphate (DAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 38922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The stock has a market cap of $41.26 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.28.
Arianne Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:DAN)
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.