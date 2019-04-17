Arianne Phosphate (DAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 38922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market cap of $41.26 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.28.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

