Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,983,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in FedEx by 365.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 290.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,351 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at $34,715,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,950 shares of company stock worth $35,170,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $197.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.94 and a 52-week high of $266.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/argus-investors-counsel-inc-has-3-72-million-stake-in-fedex-co-fdx.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.