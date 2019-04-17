Archetypal Network Market Capitalization Hits $149,928.00 (ACTP)

Archetypal Network (CURRENCY:ACTP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Archetypal Network token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Archetypal Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Archetypal Network has a total market cap of $149,928.00 and $0.00 worth of Archetypal Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00373713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.01051252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00209491 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Archetypal Network

Archetypal Network’s total supply is 7,042,613,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,835,226,167 tokens. Archetypal Network’s official Twitter account is @archetypalnet . The official website for Archetypal Network is archetypal.network

Buying and Selling Archetypal Network

Archetypal Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archetypal Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archetypal Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archetypal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

