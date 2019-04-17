ArcelorMittal SA (MT) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $22.57 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.52.

MT stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.05.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,420.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

