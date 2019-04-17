Aramark (ARMK) versus Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Critical Comparison

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Aramark alerts:

This table compares Aramark and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.27% 17.81% 3.86% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group -18.68% 1.50% 0.58%

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. Aramark pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aramark and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $15.79 billion 0.48 $567.88 million $1.99 15.59 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group $378.22 million 0.59 -$76.30 million ($0.18) -37.39

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aramark has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aramark and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 4 8 0 2.67 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Aramark presently has a consensus target price of $40.64, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.39%. Given Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is more favorable than Aramark.

Summary

Aramark beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, clinical equipment maintenance, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails. As of November 6, 2018, it operated 69 restaurants in 16 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.