Aptinyx (APTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.59

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 4163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.37.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,050 shares of company stock worth $198,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,852,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after buying an additional 97,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 386,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 296,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 233,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 233,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

