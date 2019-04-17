Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Arthur Nickel purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $394,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $493,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

