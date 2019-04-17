Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARI. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 38.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.88 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $457,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

