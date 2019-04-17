Aphelion Market Cap Hits $393,271.00 (APH)

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Aphelion token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Aphelion has a market capitalization of $393,271.00 and $23,442.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aphelion has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00375375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.01080291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00208471 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006272 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Aphelion Profile

Aphelion launched on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken . The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org . The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aphelion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

