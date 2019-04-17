Antofagasta (ANTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target (up previously from GBX 980 ($12.81)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 901.07 ($11.77).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,004.50 ($13.13) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.