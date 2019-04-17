Antares Pharma (ATRS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.25 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.99 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

ATRS stock remained flat at $$2.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,699. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $449.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 92,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $276,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,970 shares in the company, valued at $905,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,385,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

