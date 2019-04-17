ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) CEO Sells $172,836.20 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $172,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.20. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.28 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. Aegis began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 702,579 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,413,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) CEO Sells $172,836.20 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/angi-homeservices-inc-angi-ceo-sells-172836-20-in-stock.html.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.