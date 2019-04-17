Angel Gold (ANG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Angel Gold Corp (CVE:ANG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 581000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's principal property portfolio includes the El Porvenir, El Pino West, and Heliconia projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

