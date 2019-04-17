Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 200,000 Shares of Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA) Stock

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total transaction of £2,190,000 ($2,861,622.89).

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Wednesday. Gamma Communications PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,075 ($14.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 36.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Gamma Communications to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities cut shares of Gamma Communications to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

