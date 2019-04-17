Analyzing Scholar Rock (SRRK) & The Competition

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Scholar Rock to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

This table compares Scholar Rock and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $380,000.00 -$49.33 million -5.02 Scholar Rock Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.35

Scholar Rock’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A N/A N/A Scholar Rock Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Scholar Rock and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 4 0 3.00 Scholar Rock Competitors 835 2777 6062 261 2.58

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.00%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.22%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.