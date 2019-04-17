Analyzing R C M Technologies (RCMT) and Its Competitors

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) is one of 23 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare R C M Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares R C M Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio R C M Technologies $200.35 million $2.71 million 12.97 R C M Technologies Competitors $4.87 billion $149.93 million 17.50

R C M Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than R C M Technologies. R C M Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of R C M Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of R C M Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

R C M Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R C M Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for R C M Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R C M Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 R C M Technologies Competitors 172 539 699 29 2.41

R C M Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 14.94%. Given R C M Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe R C M Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares R C M Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R C M Technologies 1.36% 15.36% 5.01% R C M Technologies Competitors 2.96% 23.52% 6.84%

Summary

R C M Technologies rivals beat R C M Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The Information Technology segment provides enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

