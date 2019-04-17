Analyzing Luokung Technology (KONE) & Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:KONE) and Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Luokung Technology and Computer Programs & Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Programs & Systems 1 4 0 0 1.80

Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus price target of $28.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.73%.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and Computer Programs & Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A Computer Programs & Systems 6.29% 17.65% 8.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luokung Technology and Computer Programs & Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Computer Programs & Systems $280.41 million 1.55 $17.04 million $1.94 15.58

Computer Programs & Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Dividends

Computer Programs & Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Luokung Technology does not pay a dividend. Computer Programs & Systems pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Programs & Systems beats Luokung Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

C Media Limited operates as a mobile Internet company which provides mobile video services and related value-added services through the networks of the telecommunications operators. The company develops online community applications for video, music, movie, and targeted marketing, and builds an open mobile Internet video platform. C Media Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management, consulting, and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

