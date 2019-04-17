Analyzing Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) & Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

3.4% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Kandi Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $600,000.00 204.27 -$7.74 million ($0.39) -8.54 Kandi Technologies Group $112.44 million 2.48 -$5.70 million N/A N/A

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,293.82% -100.26% -72.74% Kandi Technologies Group -5.06% -4.51% -2.42%

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.