Analyzing Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) and Its Peers

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) is one of 547 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aridis Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4531 12986 27618 994 2.54

Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 210.66%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.72%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Aridis Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,760.46% -120.17% -28.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals $2.76 million -$22.10 million -1.41 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.17 billion $230.01 million -3.73

Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aridis Pharmaceuticals. Aridis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

