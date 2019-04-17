Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Target Price at $52.00

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

