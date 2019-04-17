Analysts Set Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) PT at $56.07

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,066,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,358.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

