Analysts Set Smart Sand Inc (SND) Price Target at $7.00

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SND shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,043. The company has a market cap of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Smart Sand had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

