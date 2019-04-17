Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (BC) Price Target at $68.14

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Brunswick stock remained flat at $$53.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 656,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $62,248.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,251 shares of company stock valued at $321,816 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

