Analysts Set Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Target Price at $46.82

Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

ANDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

NYSE:ANDX opened at $34.08 on Friday. Andeavor Logistics has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.