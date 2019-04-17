Analysts Offer Predictions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.99. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VV Manager LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,853,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $130,492,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,011,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,574,000. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,753,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

