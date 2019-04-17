Analysts Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.83.

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$18.33 and a 52-week high of C$25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$30,295.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,801.71. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$63,240.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

