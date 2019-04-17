Analysts Expect SM Energy Co (SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post $380.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.92 million. SM Energy reported sales of $769.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,476.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 632,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 592,145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of SM opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.00 and a beta of 3.12. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

