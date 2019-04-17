Analysts Expect OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. OGE Energy also reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE OGE opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.87%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,768 shares in the company, valued at $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3,819.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,093,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,014,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,962,000 after buying an additional 2,902,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,019,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 961.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,196,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 1,083,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,959,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after buying an additional 877,438 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

